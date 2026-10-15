I have accumulated a lot of research notebooks over the years. Some contain notes from scientific papers, others are filled with questions, diagrams, patents, ideas for experiments, and connections I was trying to make between things that, on the surface, didn’t seem related. I think I have stated before that glyphosate and genetically engineered foreign proteins in food were areas that I focused on almost from the beginning of John’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s.

Recently, I pulled out one of those notebooks and started going through my old research on glyphosate. I was looking for anything that might connect to where I had gone deeper in my knowledge of Barry Ninham’s work while I was in Australia.

I can’t pinpoint exactly when I wrote these particular notes, some of them were clearly from a long time ago, others may have been added more recently. They were mostly from an earlier period in my research, and looking back through them now, I was struck by how many of the questions I was asking then are still relevant today. I don’t see many people looking at this problem the same way I have over these years. Some have become even more interesting because of research published in the intervening years and because of what I now understand from Barry and also Morley Robbins work.

There were pages devoted to the shikimate pathway, lists of bacteria and other microorganisms, patents describing glyphosate as an antimicrobial, notes on bacterial resistance, and an extensive catalog of metabolites produced through aromatic amino acid metabolism.

There was also a long list of organic acids, including oxalate, succinate, fumarate, malate, and others, that at first glance might seem completely unrelated to glyphosate.

But they weren’t.

What I was trying to understand was much bigger than whether glyphosate kills weeds.

I wanted to know what happens when a chemical interferes with a fundamental metabolic pathway shared by plants and many microorganisms. What happens to the organisms that depend on that pathway? What happens to the compounds they produce? What happens to the organisms that survive? And what are the consequences for the larger biological systems in which those microbes live? Everything is connected. I say this a lot and this chemical and its effects is a fine example of that.

Those questions eventually became part of a much broader investigation into the microbiome, metabolism, chronic disease, and the extraordinary interconnectedness of living systems. And they led me to work on probiotic formulas in both agriculture (PaleoPower) and humans (Sugar Shift) to breakdown glyphosate in these systems.

Glyphosate was never just about weeds

Glyphosate was first a pipe cleaning metals chelator. Most people know glyphosate as the active ingredient in Roundup, the widely used herbicide, if they know it at all. I am frequently surprised when I ask people if they know what it is. Many do not. Its primary herbicidal mechanism involves inhibition of an enzyme called 5-enolpyruvylshikimate-3-phosphate synthase, mercifully abbreviated EPSPS. 99% of people would not be aware of this pathway or what it does. It is a very important but obscure biochemical pathway.

EPSPS is part of the shikimate pathway, which plants, fungi, and many bacteria use to produce aromatic amino acids and other important biological compounds.

Humans do not have this pathway.

That fact has often been used to suggest that glyphosate should have little biological relevance to humans because we lack its principal enzyme target. But that is a foolish but convenient assumption.

Humans are not sterile organisms.

We live in intimate association with trillions of microorganisms, many of which possess metabolic pathways that we do not. They participate in digestion, nutrient metabolism, immune regulation, signaling, and the production of compounds that interact with virtually every system in the body. There are 150 times more genes from our microbiome than from our own genome in our bodies.

We really on our microbiome for a lot and the microbes DO have this pathway that is targeted by glyphosate. I’ve written about this before.

That was one of the questions that led me down this path.

And in my notebook, I wrote about one of the more telling bigger picture aspects of glyphosate.

An antimicrobial patent

One of the patents I had recorded was US Patent 7,771,736 B2, describing glyphosate formulations for inhibiting EPSPS.

What caught my attention was that the patent was not simply describing a herbicide. It was describing an antimicrobial approach.

The patent focuses heavily on protozoan parasites. The malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum, Toxoplasma gondi and Cryptosporidium parvum.

The patent mentions the potential as an antibiotic for high resistance organisms like Clostridium and Salmonella by adding decarboxylic acids such as oxalic or succinic acid.

This was particularly interesting to me because I had already spent years investigating the possible involvement of microbial organisms in Parkinson’s disease and other chronic conditions.

Of course, a patent listing an organism as a potential target is not proof that glyphosate will inhibit that organism under every biological condition. Susceptibility depends on the organism, the enzyme, the environment, and the concentration of the compound. But the compound is so widespread now it would be naive to think there is no impact.

The underlying principle was clear: glyphosate’s antimicrobial properties were not some newly discovered possibility. They were sufficiently interesting that researchers had sought intellectual property protection for their potential therapeutic use.

That raised a question I still think deserves much more attention.

If glyphosate can inhibit susceptible microorganisms, what happens when microbial communities encounter it repeatedly over time? Certainly they become resistant to other antibiotics, why not glyphosate?

And what happens to the organisms that adapt?

The problem with thinking only about killing bacteria

When we talk about antibiotics, we often focus on whether an organism is susceptible or resistant.

Does the antibiotic kill it? Does it stop growing? Has it developed resistance? I talked about this “culture of killing” in my recent Tedx Issaquah talk. It should be available online very soon.

Microbial ecosystems are not simply collections of individual organisms competing for survival. They are interconnected metabolic communities.

One organism produces a compound another organism consumes. Some microbes make vitamins. Others transform bile acids, produce short-chain fatty acids, or metabolize compounds that would otherwise accumulate. They exchange chemical signals, compete for nutrients, and influence the physical environment around them.

A microorganism may survive a chemical exposure and still change its behavior or metabolic output. A resistant organism may expand into an ecological niche previously occupied by a susceptible organism, but that does not mean it replaces the functions the original organism performed. Functions can be lost over time and that’s what we see in repeated antibiotic exposures. Martin Blaser’s book, Missing Microbes does a good job of explaining it. It was the book that spurred me to start The BioCollective.

In my notebook, I had written questions about glyphosate-resistant genes in several bacterial groups, including Streptococcus and Bifidobacterium. I was also looking at mechanisms of microbial adaptation and global regulators of bacterial carbon metabolism.

What I was really asking was whether glyphosate exposure could change the metabolic organization of a microbial community, even when the community continued to contain large numbers of living organisms.

That distinction between microbial survival and microbial function has become increasingly important in microbiome research. We were early pioneers in our focus on looking at functions in the microbiome rather than only looking at “who is there”.

The shikimate pathway leads to much more than three amino acids

Another large section of the notebook was devoted to what I called shikimate metabolites.

The conventional explanation of glyphosate’s mechanism focuses on the production of three aromatic amino acids: phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan. Those amino acids are essential building blocks for a tremendous number of biological processes and we do not make them ourselves. We must get them from food or have gut bacteria make them.

The shikimate pathway also leads to chorismate, an important metabolic branch point from which organisms can produce many other compounds. My notebook contained page after page of related metabolites:

indoles,

phenolic compounds,

quinones,

pigments,

coumarins,

tannins,

Flavonoids

dopamine

Melanin

thyroxine

numerous derivatives of phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan.

Some of these compounds participate in redox chemistry (chemical reactions where electrons are transferred). Others are involved in microbial signaling, defense, growth, or interactions with neighboring organisms.

The exact metabolic routes vary by organism, but the larger point is that interfering with a central metabolic pathway can have consequences far beyond the immediate enzyme being inhibited.

One compound in particular has recently brought me back to these notes: indole-3-propionic acid, or IPA. IPA is produced by certain intestinal bacteria through the metabolism of tryptophan. It has attracted research interest because of its antioxidant properties, effects on intestinal barrier function, and potential neuroprotective activity. A 2025 experimental study examined IPA in the context of Parkinson’s disease, including its effects on enteric glial cells, intestinal inflammation, and barrier integrity.

That does not establish that glyphosate reduces IPA production. But it illustrates why the downstream metabolic consequences of interfering with microbial aromatic metabolism deserve attention.

We cannot assume that because an organism survives, all the compounds it normally produces remain unchanged. And we cannot assume that because dietary tryptophan is available, the microbial community will continue transforming it into the same biologically active metabolites.

The relationships all matter and when you have a chemical that impacts some species more than others, relationships change.

A strange clue involving oxalate

Perhaps the most unexpected pages in my notebook were devoted to a list of organic acids.

Oxalate. Malonate. Succinate. Fumarate. Malate. Tartrate. Glutarate.

Why was I looking at these compounds in connection with glyphosate?

The answer was buried in the antimicrobial patent.

The inventors described an interaction in which oxalate enhanced glyphosate inhibition of EPSPS. Their proposed explanation involved stabilizing the enzyme in an inhibited conformation, using what they called a molecular staple.

What interested me was that this effect did not appear to follow a simple relationship with metal-chelating strength. A compound that binds metals more strongly does not necessarily produce a greater effect. Could this be one of the reasons why so many people have issues now with oxalates? Are they acting a molecular staples with the glyphosate residues in the food supply at large?

This suggests there may be something important about molecular geometry, charge distribution, the surrounding water, and the way ions interact with protein surfaces in the presence of these compounds.

Several compounds on my list are ordinary products of biological metabolism. Succinate, fumarate, and malate, for example, are familiar intermediates in central energy metabolism.

So the question becomes whether the local chemical environment of a microorganism might influence how strongly glyphosate interacts with its enzyme target. The patent does not establish that this happens inside the human gut, of course it wouldn’t do that. But it provides an intriguing experimental observation.

This is one of the questions I am particularly interested in discussing with my research collaborator, Professor Barry Ninham, whose work in physical chemistry has challenged many conventional assumptions about specific-ion effects and biological interfaces.

It is a fascinating reminder that biology is not simply a series of molecules fitting into molecular locks. The surrounding physical and chemical environment matters.

What has research shown since I wrote these notes?

One of the most interesting developments came in 2021, when researchers published a study in Environmental Health Perspectives examining glyphosate and a Roundup formulation using shotgun metagenomics and metabolomics in rats.

Rather than looking only at which microorganisms increased or decreased, they measured biochemical changes within the gut ecosystem. They found accumulation of shikimic acid and 3-dehydroshikimic acid in the cecal contents of exposed animals. These compounds were not detected in the untreated controls. This provided direct evidence that glyphosate exposure could perturb shikimate metabolism within a mammalian gut microbial ecosystem.

We are no longer talking only about the theoretical possibility that a chemical targeting a microbial enzyme could affect the microbiome. In that experimental model, investigators measured biochemical evidence consistent with disruption of the pathway.

Other research has also examined changes in microbial tryptophan metabolism, redox balance, and the broader metabolome following glyphosate exposure. Not every observed change can be attributed to the same mechanism, and findings from animal models do not automatically establish equivalent effects in humans.

But these studies reinforce something I was trying to understand when I made these notes.

The important question may not simply be which bacteria are present. It may be what their metabolic networks are doing.

My work today and why I’m still looking

My investigation into the microbiome began with a very personal question about Parkinson’s disease. Over time, it became an exploration of how microbial communities interact with human biology and how disturbances in those relationships might contribute to chronic disease.

That journey eventually led to the creation of The BioCollective, our early work building a human microbiome sample bank, and the development of microbial consortia designed around metabolic cooperation rather than simply adding individual probiotic strains.

More recently, our research with Sugar Shift has included preliminary experiments examining the ability of our microbial consortium to reduce measurable glyphosate and its metabolite aminomethylphosphonic acid, commonly called AMPA.

Those observations raise another set of questions.

Are the organisms metabolizing glyphosate? Transforming it? Binding it? What happens to the products? And can microbial communities help preserve or restore metabolic functions affected by chemical exposure?

These are questions that require additional experiments. But the connection to my old notebook is striking.

I was originally asking what glyphosate might do to microbial metabolism.

Now I am also asking what microbial metabolism might do to glyphosate.

The larger question

One of the things I’ve learned from years of researching the microbiome is that living systems are profoundly interconnected.

We tend to study one chemical, one enzyme, one organism, or one disease at a time. That approach can be useful, but it can also cause us to miss the relationships between them.

Glyphosate inhibits a particular enzyme. That enzyme participates in a metabolic pathway. The pathway contributes to the production of numerous compounds. Those compounds influence other organisms and biological processes. The organisms exist within communities that exchange metabolites and interact with their hosts.

Interfere with one part of that network, and the consequences may extend far beyond the original point of interference.

Exactly how far, and under what conditions, are questions that still need answering.

Finding this notebook reminded me that I have been following those connections for a long time.

And it also reminded me how many good questions remain unanswered—not because we lack the tools to investigate them, but because we often fail to look beyond the immediate target. And also because there is a lot of commercial pressure NOT to find these answers. A lot of money is at stake in this market. The combined organophosphate, glyphosate and GBH market size exceeds $30 Billion.

In the coming articles, I want to explore the evidence behind these questions in greater detail, beginning with something that surprised me when I first encountered it: the scientific and patent literature describing glyphosate itself as an antimicrobial.

Because before we can understand what glyphosate may be doing to microbial ecosystems, we need to understand what it was designed to do—and what researchers have already demonstrated that it can do.

Selected references