MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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GeoffPainPhD
Oct 15

Neat handwriting > neat mind !!

See also

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/fluoride-stymied-your-symbiotic-bacteria

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2 replies by Martha Carlin and others
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Fred
Oct 15

My notes on glyphosate go back to 1973, High School Debate, then into active protesting the unstudied approval. Included a brief visit to a police station, fingerprints and all, for "inciting a riot" ... huh. Since then, we are near 8-Billion pounds spread in the soil, air, and water. Your research is deeper and ongoing - and also expanding to the others, like paraquat, and 1000 or so others.

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