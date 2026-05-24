A few days after I published Death Starts in the Feet, my friend Helen Brunner — the neuromuscular therapist whose words started the whole thing — sent me a note.

She had read the article and wanted to add something.

“The fascia in the bottom of the feet attach to the back of the tongue. I believe there is an intimate connection to the feet and the vestibular system in the inner ear. When we start to shuffle it affects the inner ear and therefore our balance or lack thereof. So interesting!”

When I read her text I just thought “Wow”. This actually connects to some deeper things I wrote in a chapter in my upcoming book Connected. I didn’t make THIS connection. Helen is always adding something knew to my understanding of the body.

I’ve been seeing Helen for years. She works on my neck, my shoulders, my hips — and almost every time, at some point, she works on my hyoid bone. The hyoid is a small floating bone in the throat, just above the larynx. It’s the only bone in the body with no direct articulation to any other bone. It simply hangs there, suspended by muscles and fascia above, below, and on every side. I had asked her about it more than once — what she was doing there, why it was important — but there is something about being faceup on a treatment table, deeply relaxed, that makes you forget what you were talking about. I’d surface with a general sense that it was significant and no memory of the explanation.

Helen’s note sent me digging again.

The body has a continuous fascial highway that runs from the sole of your foot to the base of your skull. Anatomists call it the Superficial Back Line — it’s one of several myofascial meridians mapped in the work of Thomas Myers, a manual therapist and Rolfer who trained with Ida Rolf, Moshe Feldenkrais, and Buckminster Fuller, and spent decades studying the body’s continuous lines of connective tissue. His landmark book Anatomy Trains, now in its fifth edition, gave bodyworkers and movement practitioners the first coherent map of how fascia runs not in isolated patches but in long, unbroken functional lines throughout the body.

The Superficial Back Line starts at the plantar fascia under the arch of your foot, travels up through the calf, behind the knee, up the hamstrings and the back of the thigh, continues through the thick thoracolumbar fascia of the low back, climbs along the muscles of the spine, and terminates in the suboccipital muscles — a group of four small muscles at the base of the skull just below the occiput.

Those suboccipital muscles don’t just hold your head up. They attach to the dura mater, the tough connective tissue membrane that wraps your brain and spinal cord. They are exquisitely packed with proprioceptive nerve endings — more than almost any other muscle in the body, relative to their size. Their job is to give the brain continuous, precise information about head position in space.

In other words: your feet talk to your suboccipital muscles, and your suboccipital muscles talk to your brain.

When that chain is tight — when the plantar fascia is restricted, when the hamstrings won’t release, when the thoracolumbar fascia is braced and thickened — the tension travels. The suboccipitals end up holding patterns that originated somewhere much further down.

Now add the tongue.

The tongue is anchored to the hyoid bone via the geniohyoid and mylohyoid muscles. The hyoid is anchored above to the jaw and the base of the tongue, and below to the larynx, the sternum, and the clavicle via the infrahyoid muscles — the same muscles that connect, through fascia, to the thoracic outlet and downward toward the pericardium, the fascial sac that surrounds the heart, and ultimately to the diaphragm.

Osteopathic medicine has a framework that names this as the five diaphragms: the tentorium cerebelli at the top of the skull (see my Mouth of God chapter in my upcoming book Connected), the floor of the mouth and tongue, the thoracic outlet, the respiratory diaphragm, and the pelvic floor. All five must move in coordination with each breath. Restriction in one will be felt by all the others. They are not separate structures that happen to be near each other. They are one continuous system under different names.

When Helen works on my hyoid, she is not just releasing a small bone in my throat. She is working on the keystone of a chain that runs from my jaw to my pericardium to my diaphragm. And when that chain is in relationship with the posterior line that runs from my skull to my feet, she is — without either of us having put it in these words before — working on something that spans the entire length of me.

This is what made Helen’s so interesting.

The vestibular system — the inner ear apparatus that tells your body where it is in space — doesn’t operate in isolation. It depends on inputs. Two of the most critical are vision and proprioception from the body’s periphery, especially the feet and the suboccipital muscles at the base of the skull. The vestibular hair cells in the inner ear integrate all of this information to produce a coherent sense of balance, orientation, and movement.

Those hair cells begin declining from approximately age thirty. By age seventy, only about sixty percent of the hair and nerve cells of the vestibular system remain. That decline is real, and we can’t stop it entirely. But what we do know is that the system’s ability to compensate depends heavily on the richness of the inputs it receives.

(A tangent I can’t quite leave alone: could it be that the buildup of waxy earwax — impacted cerumen, which is epidemic in older adults and largely dismissed as a minor irritant — physically stiffens the environment around those vestibular hair cells? I don’t know the answer, but the question feels worth asking. Perhaps another post.)

When the feet go quiet — cushioned into flat shoes, walked on uniform surfaces, compressed into shapes that mute the sensory receptors in the arch and sole — the vestibular system loses one of its primary information streams. When the posterior chain is chronically tight, the suboccipitals are held in a braced, compressed position that also degrades their proprioceptive signaling. The vestibular system, working with impoverished input from two of its major sources, compensates the only way it can: it becomes less precise.

The result, over time, is instability. And the body’s response to instability is to shorten the stride, keep the feet closer to the ground, reduce arm swing, and shuffle. Exactly things that happen in Parkinson’s disease.

The shuffle then further reduces the sensory input from the feet.

The loop closes on itself.

There is a structure in the brainstem called the Nucleus Tractus Solitarius — the NTS. I touched on this in a recent post.

The NTS is the brain’s primary integrative center for visceral sensory information arriving through the vagus nerve — taste, respiration, heart rate, gut signaling, swallowing. It processes an enormous volume of information about the internal state of the body. When something is wrong in the gut, the NTS often knows before you do.

What researchers have also established is that the vestibular nuclei project directly to the NTS. The vestibular system — which depends on input from your feet and your skull base — sends signals into the same brainstem hub that manages your heart rate, your digestion, and your swallow reflex.

Swallowing is initiated by the tongue. The NTS helps coordinate the swallow response. The vagus nerve carries signals in both directions — up from the gut and down from the brain — and the tongue, the hyoid, and the larynx are all part of what the vagus monitors and modulates.

The circuit, drawn out, looks like this: feet → posterior fascial chain → suboccipital muscles → vestibular system → NTS → vagus nerve → gut and swallow response. Each connection in that chain has been established anatomically.

And I find myself wondering whether this conversation travels not only through fascia but through what may be an even more distributed network — the glycocalyx, the sugar-protein coating that lines every cell in the body, and the endothelial surface layer of which it is part. The glycocalyx is increasingly understood as a mechanosensory system, detecting pressure, deformation, and shear forces and transmitting those signals through the cytoskeleton and into cellular signaling cascades throughout the body. It may be that the fascial conversation and the glycocalyx conversation are complementary channels in the same larger system — two networks running in parallel, perhaps talking to each other, and we are only beginning to understand either one.

When Helen told me that the fascia in the bottom of the feet attaches to the back of the tongue, she was gesturing at something real. There is a continuous fascial relationship — not a single unbroken tissue, but an unbroken conversation of tissues — running the full length of the body, from the plantar surface of the foot to the oral cavity. Every restriction along that line influences every other part.

I shared Helen’s note in the comments of the original article, and it generated more response than almost anything else in the piece. Because I think people sense this, even without the anatomy. We feel that something in the feet is not just in the feet. We feel that the way we carry our head is not just about the neck. We feel that the body has an interior logic that our system of specialized medicine, with its separate departments for podiatry and neurology and gastroenterology, doesn’t quite capture.

Helen working on my hyoid for all these years, turns out to have been working on my whole posterior chain, my vestibular inputs, possibly my vagal tone. She was reading the body’s interior logic in a way that preceded my understanding of this amazing system.

I need to say something about timing.

Helen’s note arrived, and I researched and wrote this piece, in the same narrow window of time in which I finished writing Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease — my book about John, about Parkinson’s, about the decade-long investigation that followed his diagnosis. I had just spent months pulling together every thread I could find about what goes wrong in Parkinson’s, when it starts, and what the body might be trying to tell us long before a neurologist puts a name to it.

So when I traced this circuit — feet to posterior chain to vestibular system to NTS to vagus nerve to swallowing — I wasn’t doing it as a general intellectual exercise. I was doing it with John’s story running in the background of every sentence.

One of John’s early signs, years before his diagnosis, was a quivering tongue.

At the time I didn’t know what to make of it. It seemed disconnected from everything else. Now, having spent the last year mapping these systems, I think it may have been a signal from the whole circuit — not a local event in the tongue but an expression of something disrupted much further down the line. An initiating organ losing its coordination with a brainstem integration center that had been slowly losing its inputs, perhaps for years. The shuffling that Helen described as affecting the inner ear, the inner ear that feeds the NTS, the NTS that coordinates the swallow, the tongue that begins the swallow.

The connection to Parkinson’s in this circuit is not speculative. Dysphagia — difficulty swallowing — affects the majority of Parkinson’s patients, and aspiration pneumonia related to swallowing failure is one of the leading causes of death in the disease. The vagus nerve is now understood to be one of the primary routes by which the pathological proteins of Parkinson’s may spread from the gut into the brainstem. The NTS is an early site of Lewy body pathology. The feet, with their progressive loss of sensation and coordination, are often the first visible sign of the gait disorder that defines the disease.

This is all connected. The feet, the tongue, the inner ear, the brainstem. Writing Connected was, among other things, an attempt to draw a map of a territory I had been living in for years without a language for it. Helen’s note arrived at exactly the moment when I had just enough of the language to hear what she was actually saying.

I’m still learning to read the map.

But I think it starts — it keeps starting — in the feet.