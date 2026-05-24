MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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JD's avatar
JD
May 25

How fascinating are body connections. Reminds me of how one can put peppermint essential oil on the bottoms of the feet and shortly thereafter taste it on the tongue.

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S. Johnson's avatar
S. Johnson
May 24

So very grateful to you for your sharing of all of your detailed research. I see links of how this also applies to aid victims of strokes in their recovery. They have difficulty in swallowing, balance, neuropathy, also. I can see how multiple daily foot and full body reflexology played a huge role in recovery. Thanks again, Martha

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