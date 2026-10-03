Last week I opened a brand-new bag of sunflower seeds from Whole Foods. I grabbed a handful and I knew immediately they were oxidized. If you are not familiar with what an oxidized nut tastes like you are probably not paying close enough attention when you put food in your mouth. It is noticeable.

I have run into this many times. A walnut. A pine nut. A bottle of oil that tastes “off.” When it happens, I throw it out.

Most people know to toss food that has gone rancid, and that is an important message. But the same chemistry that ruined those seeds happens inside your body, in the membranes around every one of your cells. You can throw out a bag of seeds. You can’t throw out a cell membrane.

In this installment of The Shape of Life, I want to explain how fats get damaged, what that damage does to a membrane, and what protects against it.

What oxidation is

Oxidation happens when oxygen reacts with a molecule and changes it. Rust on a piece of iron is oxidation. So is oil going rancid.

In a fat, the damage starts with a free radical. A free radical is a molecule that is missing an electron. It is unstable, and it fixes that by taking an electron from whatever is next to it.

Which fats go bad first

Not all fats are equally at risk. It comes down to double bonds.

A double bond is a spot in a fat’s tail where two carbon atoms are joined by two bonds instead of one. It puts a bend in the tail. It is also a weak spot.

Saturated fats have no double bonds. They are stable. Polyunsaturated fats have two or more. Linoleic acid, the main omega-6 in seed oils, has two. DHA, the omega-3 that is concentrated in the brain and the retina of the eye, has six. The more double bonds a fat has, the faster it oxidizes.

Nuts and seeds are full of polyunsaturated fat. That is why sunflower seeds and walnuts go rancid.

Those bends are also what keep a membrane flexible. The fats that let a membrane bend and move are the same fats that are easiest to damage.

How the damage spreads

It starts with one free radical. It pulls a hydrogen atom off the nearest fat. The easiest place to take it from is right next to a double bond.

Now that fat is missing something. It has become a free radical itself.

The damaged fat grabs oxygen, which dissolves easily in the oily middle of the membrane. With the oxygen attached, it reaches over and pulls a hydrogen off the fat next to it. That fat is now damaged. It grabs oxygen and takes from the next one. Each step leaves a damaged fat behind and creates a new radical to keep going. I like to think of it like dominoes.

Fats in a membrane are packed tightly side by side, so there is always a neighbor to take from. One radical can damage many fats before the chain stops. So then what stops the chain reaction?

The chain stops two ways. Two radicals can meet and cancel each other out. Or a molecule like vitamin E gives up a hydrogen without becoming a problem itself. Another molecule, astaxanthin can stop the reaction in a different way. More on that later.

Iron makes it worse. The damaged fats left behind are fragile. Iron splits them apart and creates new radicals, which start new chains. I think about this like a nuclear reaction, harder to stop.

What damage does to a membrane

When a fat in the membrane is oxidized, oxygen is added to its tail. Oxygen is attracted to water. So the damaged tail moves out of the oily middle of the membrane and bends up toward the water at the surface. Researchers call this the “whisker” model, because the damaged tails stick out of the surface like whiskers.

Some tails break apart completely, and the fat gets shorter.

A membrane full of bent and broken tails is thinner and leakier. Things that should stay on one side get through. The membrane also has a harder time holding its shape, including the curves I have written about in earlier posts.

The pieces that break off cause their own trouble. Two of them are 4-HNE (4-hydroxynonenal) and MDA (malondialdehyde). Both are reactive, which means they stick to proteins and DNA and change how those work. MDA is one of the most common markers researchers measure to tell how much fat oxidation is going on.

Where it does the most harm

Mitochondria. Mitochondria are where cells make most of their energy, and they use a lot of oxygen. Their inner membrane contains cardiolipin, which I covered in an earlier post. Cardiolipin carries polyunsaturated fats, so it oxidizes easily. When it does, it lets go of a protein called cytochrome c. Cytochrome c leaving the mitochondria is one of the signals that tells a cell to die.

LDL. LDL particles carry cholesterol and fat through the blood. In the cholesterol post I wrote about LDL’s role in binding endotoxin. When the fats in an LDL particle are oxidized, immune cells in the artery wall take it up. Those cells fill with fat and become the foam cells found in plaque.

Ferroptosis. In 2012, researchers named a form of cell death called ferroptosis. Ferro means iron. In ferroptosis, iron drives fat oxidation until the cell’s membranes fail.

Parkinson’s. The substantia nigra, the brain region where dopamine-producing cells are lost in Parkinson’s, is rich in both iron and fat. Studies of brain tissue from people with Parkinson’s have found higher levels of fat oxidation products there, including MDA and 4-HNE.

Oxidized fats in food

Some of the oxidized fat you eat is absorbed and carried into the body. The most common sources are nuts and seeds stored too long or too warm, oils kept in clear bottles or next to the stove, and oil reused for frying.

Your nose and tongue are the first test. If it smells or tastes off, throw it out. Buy nuts, seeds and oils in small amounts, and keep them cold, dark and sealed. Remember my seeds that tasted bad? Toss them out! Even if you just bought them and they cost you $8 - I need to take them back to Whole Foods!

Just thinking about seasonality, seeds are seasonal as well. So maybe if you buy seeds mid-late summer those are actually old seeds from the year before. Just a thought. Seeds are typically harvested in the fall.

What protects membranes

Your body’s own defenses. An enzyme called GPX4 (glutathione peroxidase 4) turns damaged fats into harmless forms before iron can split them. It needs selenium to work. When GPX4 fails, ferroptosis follows.

Cells also repair their membranes. An enzyme called phospholipase A2 cuts off the damaged tail, and the cell attaches a new one. Your membranes are being rebuilt all the time, from the fats you eat. So focusing on good fats supports these important raw materials.

Vitamin E. Vitamin E sits inside the membrane and gives up a hydrogen to stop the chain. It sits at one depth in the membrane.

Astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is the red-orange pigment that makes salmon pink and cooked shrimp red. It is made by algae, especially Haematococcus pluvialis, and moves up the food chain into the animals that eat them: krill, shrimp, wild salmon.

Astaxanthin is about as long as the membrane is thick. It has a ring at each end that is attracted to water. So it lies straight across the membrane, with one end at each surface. It can stop radicals at the surfaces and through the middle.

In 2007, McNulty and colleagues compared astaxanthin with other carotenoids (the family of yellow, orange and red pigments) in model membranes. Astaxanthin cut fat oxidation by 41% and left the membrane’s structure intact. Beta-carotene and lycopene, which have no water-attracting ends, disordered the membrane and increased oxidation.

In a 12-week trial in people, those taking 6 or 12 mg of astaxanthin a day had fewer oxidized fats in their red blood cell membranes than those taking a placebo.

Canthaxanthin. Canthaxanthin is astaxanthin’s close relative. It has the same long backbone, but each end ring is missing a water-attracting group that astaxanthin has. So it anchors less firmly at the surfaces. At low amounts it lies across the membrane the way astaxanthin does. At higher amounts it turns and clumps together.

Canthaxanthin is made by some bacteria, including Dietzia. We are bringing a Dietzia probiotic to market later this year under the product name BiotiQuest Digestive Defense.

How they stop the chain. Vitamin E stops the chain by giving up a hydrogen. It sits at one depth in the membrane.

Astaxanthin and canthaxanthin work differently. Their backbone is a long chain of alternating single and double bonds, which is what makes them red. When a free radical hits that backbone, the backbone takes in the unpaired electron and spreads it along the whole chain. Spread out like that, the electron is stable. The molecule doesn’t go on to attack the next fat. The chain stops there.

The same backbone also absorbs energy from an excited form of oxygen, called singlet oxygen, and releases it as heat. The molecule comes through unchanged and can do it again.

Spanning the membrane puts that backbone where it is needed. Astaxanthin reaches from one surface to the other. It covers the oily middle, where the chain reaction runs, and both surfaces, where radicals come in from the water. Its ends sit where vitamin C, on the water side, can take the electron away. I started taking Astaxanthin about six months ago and I have noticed a difference beyond not burning in the sun. It is also touted as a natural sunscreen and it works really well but you have to take it and let it build up. You can’t just take it the day you are going to the beach :)

Beta-carotene has the same kind of backbone but no water-attracting ends. It lies loose in the middle of the membrane and disorders it. In the McNulty study, beta-carotene increased oxidation while astaxanthin cut it by 41%.

Canthaxanthin has the ends beta-carotene lacks, though they anchor less firmly than astaxanthin’s. In a 1992 study of liver cell membranes, Palozza and Krinsky found that canthaxanthin and astaxanthin each stopped fat oxidation as well as vitamin E did. Beta-carotene was much weaker.

The backbone stops the chain. The ends decide where the molecule sits, and whether it protects the membrane or disturbs it.

Limiting oxidation in your body

Diet

Eat fewer oxidized fats. Fresh nuts and seeds, oils stored cold and dark, and no reused frying oil.

Cook hot with stable fats. Fats with few or no double bonds hold up to heat. Butter, ghee, tallow and coconut oil are mostly saturated. Olive oil is mostly monounsaturated, with one double bond, and carries its own protective compounds called polyphenols. Seed oils high in linoleic acid break down faster under heat. I typically cook with either butter, ghee, lard or olive oil. Also, you can cook without fat and add the fat after cooking to make sure you aren’t oxidizing the fat.

Watch how much easily oxidized fat you eat. The linoleic acid in your body fat rises and falls with how much you eat. More of it in your tissues means more fat available to oxidize. What that means for long-term health is still debated. Seeds oils are now the demons of all of the food gurus but we also need Omega 6’s so just be thoughtful about how you get these fats and don’t cook with them.

Keep your omega-3s. They are the most vulnerable fats, and your brain and eyes need them. Some of the best sources come packaged with protection. Wild salmon carries astaxanthin. Pasture-raised eggs carry carotenoids in the yolk. I have started a “weekly sardine” breakfast. I’m not a huge fan but I think it is definitely beneficial

Eat color. Brightly colored plants carry carotenoids and polyphenols. Vitamin C, from fruits and vegetables, recharges vitamin E after it has stopped a chain, so vitamin E can work again.

Get enough selenium. GPX4 needs it. Seafood, eggs and meat are good sources. One or two Brazil nuts a day is plenty; selenium is toxic in large amounts. But you aren’t going to get selenium toxic from two nuts a day. Besides that they are quite expensive, another reason not to overdo them.

Don’t take extra iron you don’t need. Much of the processed food we have been eating for decades is “fortified” with iron which causes problem. Iron feeds the chain reaction. Even blood tests that show low iron may be showing the “anemia of chronic inflammation” which is not low iron, rather it is iron hiding in the tissues and unable to recycle properly due to copper deficiency. So skip iron supplements and get to the Root Cause of the problem.

Lifestyle

Don’t smoke. Cigarette smoke is a heavy source of free radicals. Smokers have higher levels of oxidized fats in their blood.

Limit alcohol. Breaking down alcohol produces free radicals in the liver, and heavy drinking raises fat oxidation there.

Keep blood sugar steady. Repeated high blood sugar raises oxidative stress throughout the body.

Exercise

Exercise produces free radicals while you are doing it. Done regularly, it also trains your body to make more of its own antioxidant enzymes. Regular exercisers end up better protected than people who don’t exercise. But even here, it is not good to overdo it. I have written about the impact of endurance athletics in my book Connected.

Recovery matters. Very hard training without rest raises damage faster than the body can repair it.

In one study, people who took high doses of vitamin C and vitamin E while training lost part of that benefit. The supplements blunted the body’s own response to exercise.

A note on supplements

More is not always better. Large trials of high-dose beta-carotene in smokers found more lung cancer, not less. This fits the membrane finding above: beta-carotene disorders the membrane and can increase oxidation. Which molecule you take, and where it sits in the membrane, is really important.

The physics view

All of the above is generally well know and accepted science. . What follows is a hypothesis from my work with Barry Ninham.

In Barry’s framework, the forces between molecules come first, and the shape of a membrane follows from those forces. Those forces depend on water and charge at the membrane surface.

A damaged fat tail that moves up into the water layer changes the water and charge at that surface. If that is right, and we believe it is, oxidation doesn’t only damage individual molecules. It changes the forces that hold the whole membrane in its shape.

A molecule like astaxanthin, anchored at both surfaces, may help hold that shape as well as stopping the chain.

Made of what you eat

Throughout this series I have said that you are, at the membrane level, made of the fats you eat and the lipid molecules you can make yourself. That includes whether those fats arrive intact, and whether they stay that way.

Make sure that you are eating whole foods, ideally from a source that you know well. When it comes to fat be especially cautious. Avoid buying fats in large containers that can oxidize before you have a change to use it all. You might pay a little more but you will be healthier in the long run.

References