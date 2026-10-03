MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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VivoSage's avatar
VivoSage
Oct 5

The “whisker” model is really a good visual. I knew lipid peroxidation as chemistry, but oxidized tails bending toward water makes the membrane consequence intuitive. Also now eyeing the old walnuts in my cupboard with suspicion :)

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Jon Sasmor's avatar
Jon Sasmor
Oct 6

Also, I've found the Wildly Organic brand, ordered directly, to be a carefully handled source of nuts and seeds. For Rosita cod liver oil, I usually store it in the freezer, briefly defrost, pour part of the bottle into a reused previous bottle to refrigerate, then refreeze the rest to reduce oxidation.

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