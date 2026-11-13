I recently finished reading The Fire Agent by David Baerwald, a historical novel based on the life of his grandfather, Ernst Baerwald, whose experiences intersected with the German chemical industry in the first half of the twentieth century.

The book follows the rise of German industrial chemistry through two world wars, including the emergence of IG Farben, the chemical conglomerate that became deeply involved in the Nazi war economy.

One of the central developments of this period was the Haber-Bosch process.

In the early twentieth century, Fritz Haber developed a method for fixing nitrogen from the atmosphere to produce ammonia. Carl Bosch turned the process into an industrial technology.

Nitrogen is essential for plant growth, but most plants cannot use the nitrogen gas that makes up nearly 80 percent of the atmosphere. (Microbes make this process work - nitrogen fixing bacteria) Manufactured nitrogen fertilizer revolutionized agriculture and helped make possible the food supply that sustains billions of people today.

The same process also provided the nitrogen compounds needed to manufacture explosives.

During World War I, Haber became a leading figure in Germany’s chemical warfare program. On April 22, 1915, German forces released chlorine gas against Allied soldiers near Ypres, Belgium, in the first large-scale deployment of lethal chemical weapons on the Western Front. Haber had personally supervised preparations for the attack.

He directed the work from the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry in Berlin, founded in 1911 for fundamental research. By 1915 it had been reorganized around the chemical weapons program.

His wife, Clara Immerwahr, was also a chemist. In 1900, she became the first woman to earn a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Breslau, at a time when women faced substantial barriers to entering scientific professions. On the night of May 1, 1915, following a celebration at the Haber home associated with the gas attack and Haber’s military promotion, Clara took her husband’s army pistol and shot herself. She died the following morning.

She was 44 years old.

Accounts of her life record her objections to the use of chemistry for warfare. Historians continue to debate the circumstances and motives of her death, and no farewell letter survives establishing that it was intended as a protest. It seems the ultimate protest to me to shoot yourself with your husband’s firearm rather than be a party to his rise in power as the result of using his talents to perpetuate death.

Germany’s chemical industry expanded and consolidated, eventually producing IG Farben, whose involvement in the Nazi war economy included the use of forced labor and a connection to the production of Zyklon B, the pesticide used in the mass murder of Jews and other victims of the Holocaust.

The knowledge and industrial capacity built through these scientific advances did not disappear when the wars ended. Relatives of these chemicals were converted to use as pesticides and are used throughout our food supply.

The Fire Agent tells the history of people caught up in these events. It does not take up the broader questions about scientific freedom and the organization of research that I want to explore here.

For those questions, I turn to my friend and scientific collaborator, Professor Barry Ninham.

A career in scientific freedom

The conditions that made Barry’s career possible would be difficult to reproduce in today’s university system.

For much of his career at the Australian National University, Barry helped establish and lead a research environment that brought together scientists from around the world. They were encouraged to pursue fundamental questions across physics, physical chemistry, mathematics, and biology, without being confined to disciplinary boundaries.

Barry had secure institutional research funding. He was not required to apply for a grant to support each new question or direction of investigation.

He could recruit exceptional scientists, give them intellectual freedom, and let research proceed wherever the evidence led.

His work spans the fundamental forces governing interactions between molecules and surfaces; specific ion effects, the way different salts of the same charge change how proteins, surfaces, and membranes behave; colloids, tiny particles or droplets suspended in a liquid, as in milk, paint, or blood; membranes; dissolved gases; and the physical chemistry of biological systems. He and his collaborators have challenged longstanding assumptions about how these systems behave and shown experimentally that many accepted theoretical descriptions are incomplete.

The discoveries also produced commercial applications in membrane technologies, water purification, separations, mineral processing, and industrial chemistry.

Barry is not opposed to commercial research. His own work has produced commercially valuable discoveries.

His argument is that important applications often emerge from fundamental investigations whose practical uses could not have been predicted at the outset. The freedom to pursue a question without knowing where it will lead is one of the conditions that makes discovery possible.

Barry has also watched the institutions that once supported that freedom change.

At the Australian National University, he became deeply involved in the struggle over the restructuring and amalgamation of research institutions, resisting the growing influence of bureaucratic management and economic rationalism, the policy view that market measures of efficiency and return should govern public institutions, over academic life.

In his words, they won the battle but lost the war.

## When science was ordered to serve

Two decades after Haber’s institute went to war, an Austrian anatomist put the principle into words.

Barry’s “Henry VIII and All That Jazz: Science in Industry, and the Decline of the University” [ADD CITATION: publisher/journal, year] opens with a speech by Eduard Pernkopf, an anatomist and committed National Socialist. Pernkopf delivered it in April 1938, weeks after Germany annexed Austria, as the newly appointed dean of the University of Vienna’s medical faculty. He argued that science must serve the objectives of the Nazi state.

The passage below is reproduced in English translation from Barry’s text. Pernkopf’s words appear in italics; Barry’s in quotations.

Here you will be educated as scientists, that is as Germans, as German National Socialist scientists. I believe it is entirely in order to explain to you how deeply the idea of National Socialism must permeate our education and our science in order to arrive at our goal. But you may well begin by asking me: What in fact does National Socialism have to do with science at all? And I can only answer in the following manner: National Socialism is not just a bare idea, not a bare theory in the service of a politically motivated mobilisation of strength. For us it is a world view and as such every expression of our spiritual life, all our will and our striving, thinking and acting. National Socialism permeates and fertilises those not only in a general sense, but also in the particular

“Then he gets down to brass tacks.”

Some will say, yes, but our science must be free, free from every external and internal influence. Freedom, students, in the liberal sense that leads to chaos, the freedom that foreign powers parade on their flags — but really only wish to exploit — this sort of freedom cannot be and will not be permitted for science. Here we must have direction, planning and goals. Here we have planned order in science, exactly as in art and economics. The idea of art for art’s sake which has set our heads spinning in our time has its parallels in science as well: For many it’s been science for the sake of doing science, pursuit of knowledge; indeed for many it was the only sense of their work. I must tell these people quite openly: Such conceptions of our intellectual life strike me actually not as a selfless endeavour, but rather the expression of a self-seeking narcissism of intellectual underachievers who wish to hide their vanity in the cloak of altruism.

“THE ONLY USEFUL GOAL OF ART AND SCIENCE IS SERVICE TO THE NATION.” Barry’s summary of the speach.

“It sounds familiar. And more than a little to worry about.”

The changing purpose of science

Barry was writing about the transformation of universities into institutions organized around economic priorities, administrative control, and commercially directed research.

He was not equating modern universities with Nazi Germany. He was examining a recurring argument about the purpose of science: that scientific inquiry should be directed toward objectives set by those who control its funding and institutions.

Today, scientists are expected to demonstrate impact, compete for grants, attract commercial partners, generate intellectual property, and produce measurable results.

Research proposals must identify objectives, methods, deliverables, and expected outcomes before the work begins.

There is a place for this kind of research. Haber’s ammonia synthesis was developed with funding from the chemical company BASF toward a defined industrial goal, and it now helps feed billions of people. If you are developing a technology or bringing a product to market, you need a plan.

Scientific discovery is a different undertaking.

You cannot always predict which questions will prove important, which observations will overturn established assumptions, or which discoveries will eventually produce valuable applications.

Have we created a scientific system that is very good at producing research within established frameworks, but increasingly poor at questioning the frameworks themselves? I have asked a different but related question in the past, “Have we become increasingly good and studying the parts, but very poor at understanding the systems which make life whole?”

We can publish more papers, build more sophisticated instruments, and accumulate more data while becoming less willing to examine the assumptions on which entire fields depend.

The consequences for medicine

My own experience with this problem comes from Parkinson’s disease.

My husband, John, was diagnosed in 2002. Over the following twenty-two years, my search for answers led me through many fields of science and ultimately into collaboration with Barry on the physical chemistry of biological systems.

Parkinson’s research has produced an enormous body of literature. We have learned about the loss of dopamine, the chemical messenger that controls movement; alpha-synuclein aggregation; genetic associations; the failure of mitochondria, the structures that generate energy inside cells; and numerous molecular pathways.

We still have no established treatment that reliably stops the progression of the disease. And little of the research funding is devoted to WHY it happens, because there may not be a commercial application for that answer which might prevent the market from growing larger.

Earlier this year, Barry, Matthew Battye, and I published Gut, Brain and the Glycocalyx: A Portrait of Parkinson’s Disease in Advances in Colloid and Interface Science. Using Claude Science, a research tool currently in beta, I asked Claude to review the paper’s synthesis against the existing body of Parkinson’s literature, examining the assumptions that have driven the field and comparing decades of published research with the results of clinical trials.

The review identified 8,777 publications associated with alpha-synuclein-directed therapeutic development. Alpha-synuclein is the protein whose aggregation, or clumping, has become one of the central focuses of Parkinson’s research.

Major clinical programs directed at alpha-synuclein, including PASADENA, SPARK, and PADOVA, failed to demonstrate the hoped-for clinical benefits on their primary outcomes.

What if alpha-synuclein aggregation is not the initiating cause of the disease, but a consequence of changes in the physical environment in which the protein exists? The Claude Science analysis pointed clearly in this direction!

Under that interpretation, removing the aggregates without correcting the conditions that produced them would leave the underlying disease process intact.

This is the hypothesis our paper proposes. The review identifies assumptions in the prevailing model that have not been tested. In fact, there is no evidence that the field of Parkinson’s research even understands that this science exists.

Research has become increasingly specialized.

Water, ions, dissolved gases, proteins, membranes, and microbial ecosystems interact through the same physical principles throughout the body.

Barry’s work on molecular forces, specific ion effects, dissolved gases, nanobubbles (gas bubbles a few hundred billionths of a meter across that can remain stable in liquid), and membrane geometry offers a different way to examine the processes involved in Parkinson’s disease.

Our collaboration has focused on connecting his earlier work on the endothelial surface layer and glycocalyx, the sugar-rich coating that lines the inside of blood vessels; the physical chemistry of biological interfaces; and the conditions that may contribute to protein aggregation and mitochondrial failure. These questions fall outside the established categories of neurological research.

The failure of multiple clinical programs does not, by itself, prove that the prevailing framework is wrong. But after decades of research without a treatment that stops disease progression, examining its foundational assumptions should be a central scientific priority.

That requires the freedom to ask questions outside the established framework.

Introducing Barry Ninham’s series

Over the coming weeks, Barry will contribute a series of guest essays examining how science has changed over his lifetime.

He will explore the historical struggle over the freedom of scientific inquiry, the transformation of the Australian university system, and his own experience resisting the growing control of research by bureaucratic and economic priorities.

He will also examine the scientific assumptions that have separated physics from biology, including the neglected roles of dissolved gases, specific ions, and the complex geometry of biological membranes.

His 2005 paper with Mathias Boström, *Building Bridges Between the Physical and Biological Sciences*, provides a foundation for this discussion.

Finally, Barry and I will write together about Parkinson’s disease, the limitations of prevailing research approaches, and the possibility that important physical processes have been overlooked.

This series does not reject applied science or commercial development. Barry’s career shows that fundamental research and practical applications can be productive together.

The question is whether we have reversed their relationship. Instead of allowing scientific discovery to generate new applications, we increasingly require scientists to identify the application before the discovery has been made.

The Haber-Bosch process shows how profoundly science can change human civilization, for good and for terrible purposes.

Barry’s career shows what becomes possible when scientists are given the freedom to pursue questions whose answers cannot be known in advance.

How much have we failed to discover because we have decided in advance which questions are worth asking?

That is the question at the center of this series.

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*Ninham B, Battye M, Carlin M. Gut, brain and the Glycocalyx: A portrait of Parkinson’s disease. Advances in Colloid and Interface Science. 2026;353:103880. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cis.2026.103880*