MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Martha Carlin
12h

Hi John - we are working with Dr. Tom O'Bryan now on educational materials. Tom has moved to Italy and travels back and forth. Where are you located in Italy, perhaps we can get them there another way. Contact me on WhatsApp

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
9hEdited

Hi Martha, Great introduction to the evils of Chemical Warfare.

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