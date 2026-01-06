Why does it seem like every major science article from COVID to climate to gene editing says the same thing? Same phrases. Same conclusions. Same urgency.

It’s not a coincidence. It’s coordination.

Enter the Foundations

You don’t have to go far to find the source. The Knight Foundation. Sloan Foundation. Gates. Rockefeller. Mellon. Kavli. These names fund the fellowships, journalism schools, reporting awards, and science desk endowments that shape what the public hears and how it’s framed. Behind every viral op-ed or primetime medical segment, trace the footnote, and you’ll find a recurring roster of funders, writing the soundtrack for an entire generation of “trusted journalism.”

It’s not just obvious influence. These entities design the very architecture through which scientific topics are introduced, repeated, and socialized. They shape what is labeled crisis, what’s called misinformation, and what is a “public health necessity.”

The Narrative Never Changed

If this sounds new, it isn’t. In 1958, Foundations: Their Power and Influence warned that philanthropic money was quietly steering journalism and policy, embedding approved issues and boundaries of debate.

By 1975, the Church Committee was declassifying evidence that intelligence agencies were placing agents and assets in American newsrooms. The methods shifted, but a curated, unified narrative remained. Today’s updates are open and official via giant grants, program partnerships, and newsrooms funded directly by non-profits or government programs. Each award comes with a mission statement and a checklist. Investigative skepticism is replaced by consensus-building.

Case Study: The COVID Consensus

The everyday person believed we had “consensus” on COVID because every headline, expert quote, and infographic said the same thing:

Safe and Effective!

Follow the Science!

Stop Misinformation!

But coordinated messaging isn’t the same as independent investigation. Most science journalism didn’t challenge the coordinated talking points around vaccines, lockdowns, or school closures. It rarely interrogated the assumptions or gave voice to the minority of qualified experts raising valid questions. The very idea of “debate” was reframed as “threat.”

Why the uniformity? The answer is, again, funding. Reuters, AP, NPR, and even local news received foundation grants with strings attached. Funding priorities set the boundaries of inquiry. The result was not authentic science discourse, but narrative management, enforced by science writers more loyal to cohesion than curiosity.

The Agenda Behind the Curtain

These funders are not neutral stewards of public knowledge. Their mission documents tell the story: A tightly managed society, with centralized authority over health and environment, digitally tracked and regulated in the name of safety and progress. With complex human realities being reduced to slogans:

Trust the science!

We’re all in this together!

There is no alternative!

But these phrases are not scientific. They are ideological instructions. A posture of compliance hiding behind a veneer of empirical objectivity.

More than the Foundations

Earlier this week I was talking to my co-author on a paper we have under review. He mentioned getting contacted by a retired executive from a corporation that could see some financial impact from some of what we are writing about. He hesitated to reach out but decided to do so anyway. He thought, “what can he do to stop our paper?”

But this is something most scientists never think about. Who owns the journals. So I looked up who owned the journal where our paper is under review. Well two of the biggest shareholders are Vanguard and Blackrock. Think about that. The private money that runs a good bit of global business behind the scenes owns a significant interest in one of the larger scientific journal platforms. Do you think they might decide to influence what gets published if it might impact there investments?

Reclaiming the Narrative

So what do we do?

We become the authors of our own inquiry again.

We empower scientists to publish outside the hierarchy of approved outlets and cycles. We strengthen the networks of independent thinkers. Substack, podcasts, direct data sharing, and community discussion, all free from institutional gatekeeping.

Just this past week an open source group looking at Oncogenes and the vaccine came under attack, so even these new approaches will not be immune.

We ask who funds the headlines and who profits when all questions point in the same direction. Never forget:

Science advances through debate, not decree.

Real discovery requires the freedom to dissent, to ask uncomfortable questions, and to follow the ink back to the hand that wrote it.

The future of science communication depends on our willingness to see the layers beneath the message. If we want real health, real progress, or real understanding, we must look beyond the script.

Truth has no sponsor. Only agendas do.

With gratitude,

Martha