MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Kilquor
Jun 11Edited

just changed to 'berken suiker' - from beech trees -as the key elements revitalise the gums etc .

Re -learning to walk - get one's attention to smaLL things .

I have a burning question Martha .

I need to facilitate a microCT of a world first complete minimicroraptor 'wishbone' - the studied silence of EU & BP biotic oil subsidy recepients - means over 20 years deafening silence from suchlike ,for such a simple thing .

you can see the humerus exposed 5th vertical from back of (armoured) head ,5th up or so from page foot www.sofiamusicschool.nl ,

so the shoulder is not fused with that , -and the furcula is positioned maybe 4 verticals behind the exposed humerus ; it'll be cartelidge - but all soft tissues are so miraculously preserved - that whipping away rock - so called 'articulation' is unneccesary to my mind ,over 3 decades of study as 'amateur' full owner .

So how to go about thief-proof shipping ,surface microCT for wishbone alone?

It's so damned simple -its been offered scores of times to top experts -NHM London ,Naturalis Museum in NL - - spectacular intellectual 'allergies' - no european will touch it, and the NL ss are as disgusting as ever - with their interpretation that anything threatening Shell's ignorant narratives is to be disabled continiously .Passports stolen from inside - very many attacks etc -over several decades .

Er the lage strassen 25 life forms has zero dissolution in an oil shale >200Ma - so unless each animal preserved entered into an identical mud volcano ,25 times ,over 450Ma - its proof of abiotic origins of oil .

Not surprising ,if Mendeleev's Periodic table is based on taking ANY CaCo3; heating to 1500C ; 5giga[pascals pressure - = hydrocarbons .

Or propane + acetylene under pressure = hydrocarbons .

paleo ancient birds ,or paraves are the most expensive fossils on the planet - & that's BEFORE the Lage Stratten of the other 24 life forms are factored in .

So kinda interested in the process of bypassing the drongoes .

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