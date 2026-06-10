A first look at Connected, my forthcoming book — about the day I left a career I was winning at to swim alone in a blue ocean, and what it took to still be here ten years later.

I was over fifty. I was a woman. I was very good at my job — the kind of good where you make a lot of money and people in expensive rooms call you an expert and treat your opinion like a thing worth buying.

When I saw what it might mean for a solution for John and many others I had met along the way. I didn’t hesitate. I jumped.

I walked out of an industry that had paid me well to know things, and walked into one where almost nobody — not the VCs, not the doctors, not even most of the scientists — believed there was a real company to be built and nobody knew me as an “expert”. The microbiome wasn’t a market yet. It was barely a word. The ocean was blue because nobody was swimming in it. I saw that as an opportunity. It was also, of course, why it was empty.

Connected is, in part, the story of that jump. Most of the book isn’t even about The BioCollective — it’s about the journey, how ideas written on a flip chart in the middle of the night become something real, and what it actually feels like to be ahead of your time in a culture that confuses “early” with “wrong.”

A few things I write about in the book:

The career I left. The moment I knew I wasn’t going back. I’ll write about money, because money is certainly part of this story — both the kind I walked away from and the kind I had to learn to ask strangers for.

The capital raise. What it’s like to pitch a microbiome company in your fifties as a woman without a PhD in a room full of men who keep using the word interesting the way other people use the word no. What I learned about pattern-matching, gatekeeping, and the very particular loneliness of being the only person in the room who can see the shape of the thing.

The science nobody wanted to fund. We were collecting something that sells, in research markets, for more than an ounce of gold. People shipped it to us in boxes. The rest of the world flushed it down the toilet. That gap — between what something is worth and what people are willing to believe it’s worth — is the entire emotional landscape of being early. I have lived in that gap for more than a decade.

And the pivot. Everyone knows where the story goes: from samples to solutions, from a biobank to probiotics, from collecting the data to building the thing the data pointed to. What the book gives you is in inside view of the story arc — the false starts, the believers, the people who left, and those who stayed, the nights I sat talking to John and asking whether tenacity and stupidity were the same thing.

(They are not. But they rhyme.)

I was naive when I started. I’m not anymore. I’m still tenacious, and that, more than anything else, is why we’re still here.

I’ll be sharing more in the weeks ahead — scenes from the jump, the raise, and the long climb out of “too early.”

My Book Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease will be released June 23, 2026. It’s available in print presale at your favorite bookstore, on Bookshop and on Barnes & Noble online and in Kindle pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on both Kindle and Print on Amazon, June 23.