MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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Celeste's avatar
Celeste
Jun 10

Impressive. Cant’ wait to read the book.

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
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Alyson
7dEdited

Martha, you speak often about PD and for good reason, my father had Lewy Bodies Dementia. Horrible! Now ALS is becoming more and more common and I was wondering if, in your research you came across ALS patients? I was also wondering if you came across patients with schizophrenia? Both diagnosis are near and dear to my heart right now.

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