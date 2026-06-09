MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
Jun 9

Such an engaging article capturing one of the most humbling realizations in modern biology: humans are not solitary organisms, but ecosystems. I appreciated how your piece conveys the idea that our resident microbes are not merely passive passengers but active participants in digestion, immune regulation, metabolism, and even aspects of neurological function. It is remarkable how much our understanding of human physiology has expanded over the past two decades thanks to microbiome research. One nuance I believe is worth emphasizing is that while we are profoundly influenced by our microbial communities, the relationship is highly dynamic and far more complex than a simple “microbes control us” narrative. Host genetics, diet, medications, circadian rhythms, exercise, environmental exposures, and age all shape the microbiome, and the microbiome in turn influences these systems through an intricate network of metabolites and signaling pathways. Correlations between specific microbes and health outcomes are fascinating, but translating those associations into causal mechanisms and targeted interventions remains one of the great challenges of contemporary biology. What I find particularly exciting is that this field is shifting our perspective from viewing health solely through the lens of human cells to considering the entire host-microbe ecosystem. Whether we are discussing metabolism, immune resilience, healthy aging, or brain health, the microbiome increasingly appears to be an important piece of the puzzle. Thank you for sharing such an accessible and thought-provoking overview!

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1 reply by Martha Carlin
SteveBC's avatar
SteveBC
Jun 11

Martha, you really made me sit up and pay attention to this. What an elegant process and test. I think I will try some of your Sugar Shift. Thank you.

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