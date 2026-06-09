I’m gave a talk at the BEYOND conference in Austin a few weeks ago. I start by explaining to the audience that we are more microbial than we are human.

There’s a thought experiment I like to start with here: if you could somehow strip out every human cell from your body, you’d be left with a ghost — a faint, vaguely human-shaped cloud of bacteria, fungi, and archaea. The microbes in and on you don’t just outnumber your cells; they overwhelm your genome. For every one human gene you carry, there are somewhere between 100 and 300 bacterial genes operating in your gut alone. In a very real sense, you are less human than you think.

But this isn’t a story about identity, though it is something to consider. It’s a story about what happens when bacteria die — and why the rubble they leave behind may be one of the most pharmacologically active substances in your body.

The Bacterial Cell Wall: Engineering Marvel

To understand muramyl dipeptides (MDPs), you first need to appreciate the structure they come from: the bacterial cell wall. I owe my knowledge and understanding of MDPs to Dr. Luba Sichel, a pioneer in researching the impact of probiotics and specifically MDPs on our health.

Bacteria are ancient. They have been perfecting their engineering for roughly 3.5 billion years, and their cell wall is one of their masterworks. The primary structural polymer is called peptidoglycan — a mesh-like lattice that wraps around the bacterium like chainmail, giving it shape, rigidity, and the ability to withstand enormous osmotic pressure. Without it, the bacterium would simply burst.

Peptidoglycan is built from repeating sugar units — specifically N-acetylglucosamine (NAG) and N-acetylmuramic acid (NAM) — crosslinked by short peptide chains. That NAM-peptide linkage is where the story gets interesting.

But not all bacterial cell walls are built the same way. This is one of the oldest and most consequential architectural divisions in all of microbiology — the split between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. The difference is more than a laboratory staining artifact. It defines the chemistry these organisms broadcast into your gut when they die.

Muramyl Dipeptide: The Smallest Alarm

Gram-positive bacteria — think Lactobacillus, Staphylococcus, Clostridium — have thick, exposed peptidoglycan walls. When they die, that wall disintegrates into fragments. The smallest biologically active fragment is muramyl dipeptide (MDP): NAM linked to a dipeptide of L-alanine and D-isoglutamine.

MDP is, in a sense, a molecular “this was a bacterium” signal. It’s the minimal structure the immune system needs to recognize that bacterial remnants are present.

Your body has an elaborate receptor dedicated to sensing it: NOD2 (nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain 2), an intracellular pattern recognition receptor expressed in immune cells and intestinal epithelium. When NOD2 detects MDP, it triggers NF-κB signaling, upregulates antimicrobial peptide production, and calibrates inflammatory tone.

This is an important feature of immune system design. MDP and the NOD2 pathway represent one of the most ancient forms of microbial sensing in vertebrate biology — a system so fundamental that mutations in NOD2 are among the strongest known genetic risk factors for Crohn’s disease.

Lipopolysaccharide: The Other Alarm — Much Louder

Gram-negative bacteria — E. coli, Bacteroides, Salmonella, and roughly half of your gut microbiome — are architecturally different. Their peptidoglycan layer is thin and sandwiched between two membranes. The outer membrane is studded with a molecule that makes MDP look quiet by comparison: lipopolysaccharide, or LPS (sometimes called endotoxin).

LPS is a large, complex molecule anchored in the outer membrane by a lipid tail called Lipid A, extending outward through a core polysaccharide into a long, variable chain called the O-antigen. It is one of the most potent immune-activating substances known to biology. A few nanograms per milliliter of blood is enough to trigger a systemic inflammatory response. At high enough concentrations, it causes septic shock — the catastrophic immune overreaction responsible for millions of deaths annually. LPS can also cause major depressive symptoms in a matter of minutes if injected and there are animal models in many chronic diseases like diabetes, Parkinson’s and more that use LPS to initiate the pathology.

The receptor system for LPS is correspondingly elaborate. TLR4 (Toll-like receptor 4), working with two sensing components (MD2 and CD14) that sit on the surface of macrophages, dendritic cells, and intestinal epithelial cells. When TLR4 binds the Lipid A component of LPS, it fires off one of the most powerful signaling cascades in immunology — NF-κB activation, a surge of pro-inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6), and the full alarm state of innate immunity. LPS is one of the strongest disruptors of the endothelial surface layer-glycocalyx that I have been writing about.

Here’s the key structural contrast worth keeping in mind:

MDP / NOD2 : intracellular sensor, detects peptidoglycan fragments from inside the cell, relatively calibrated response

LPS / TLR4: cell-surface sensor, detects the outer membrane of gram-negatives, hair-trigger inflammatory potential

These are not redundant systems. They evolved to detect different bacterial architectures and calibrate the immune response accordingly. Together, they give the gut immune system a kind of stereo hearing — two distinct channels for reading the microbial environment.

LPS in the Gut: Tolerance on a Knife’s Edge

Here is where the story gets genuinely strange. Your gut contains enormous quantities of gram-negative bacteria. Bacteroides species alone can make up 20–30% of the gut microbiome, and they are gram-negative. This means your intestinal lumen contains what would, in the bloodstream, be a lethal concentration of LPS. Continuously.

Yet you are not in septic shock. Why?

The answer is one of the most elegant pieces of immunological engineering in vertebrate biology: gut-specific LPS tolerance.

Intestinal epithelial cells have developed several mechanisms to mute the TLR4 response. They express low levels of the sensing components, MD-2 and CD14, on their lumen-facing surface, effectively reducing TLR4 sensitivity where LPS is most abundant. They sequester TLR4 in intracellular compartments rather than displaying it prominently on the cell surface. In the classical model, chronic low-level LPS exposure induces a state of partial tolerance — a deliberate immune desensitization that prevents the gut wall from being in permanent crisis mode. But from our deeper understanding of the glycocalyx/interfacial perspective, the more important phenomenon may be that the system’s structural sensing apparatus itself becomes chronically altered.

This tolerance is not passive. It requires active maintenance. Germ-free mice — raised without any microbiome — are actually hypersensitive to LPS, because their gut epithelium never developed the calibrated tolerance that comes from lifelong microbial exposure. The gut, in other words, has to learn how much LPS is normal.

When the Barrier Breaks: LPS Translocation

The tolerance system works beautifully — until it doesn’t.

The intestinal epithelium (and is coated with glycocalyx) is one cell layer thick in places, and the integrity of that barrier is everything. When it is compromised — through alcohol, chronic stress, Quat exposure, processed-food diets that deplete mucus-layer integrity, or dysbiosis that shifts the microbial community toward more gram-negative species — LPS begins to leak into the portal circulation and beyond. This is called metabolic endotoxemia, and it is increasingly implicated in conditions far removed from the gut.

Low-grade, chronic LPS translocation has been associated with:

Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance — LPS activates TLR4 on adipocytes and liver cells, triggering inflammatory signaling that disrupts insulin receptor function

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease — the liver, as the first organ to receive portal blood, takes the brunt of translocated LPS

Obesity — high-fat diets increase gut permeability and shift the microbiome toward gram-negative dominance, raising circulating LPS levels

Neuroinflammation — LPS-activated immune cells release cytokines that signal across the blood-brain barrier, and emerging research suggests LPS itself may reach brain tissue in certain conditions

The picture that emerges is striking: the same molecule that your gut spends enormous energy tolerating at the mucosal surface becomes a slow-burning systemic hazard when the barrier fails. LPS is not the villain. Barrier failure is. But LPS is the messenger that tells the rest of your body something has gone wrong.

The Gut as a Cell Wall Debris Field

Here’s the part that rarely makes it into textbook discussions: your gut is bathed in cell wall fragments at all times — from both sides of the gram divide.

Bacteria in the gut live fast and die young. Gut microbiota turn over constantly — cells lyse, walls fragment, and the products disperse into the intestinal lumen and mucosa. Given that you’re hosting a community with 100–300× more genes than your own genome, the sheer mass of bacterial material cycling through the gut is staggering. MDP from gram-positive walls, LPS from gram-negative outer membranes, peptidoglycan fragments from both — all of it is in constant circulation at the mucosal surface.

Your intestinal immune system is not occasionally encountering these molecules. It is perpetually immersed in them. The gut epithelium and the lamina propria beneath it are in continuous molecular conversation with bacterial debris, reading the chemical composition of the microbial community in real time through at least two major receptor systems simultaneously.

This ongoing exposure is thought to do several things:

Calibrate immune tolerance — teaching the immune system what “normal bacterial presence” looks like, so it doesn’t overreact

Prime innate immunity — keeping baseline antimicrobial defenses at ready

Modulate mucosal architecture — both NOD2 and TLR4 signaling influence goblet cell function, mucus layer dynamics, and tight junction integrity

The system is not simply passive detection. It’s a dynamic dialogue — and the health of that dialogue depends on the ratio and composition of the microbial community producing the signals and the health of the glycocalyx.

Bacteria: The Original Biochemical Factories

Step back even further and the picture becomes stranger and more beautiful.

Bacteria synthesize molecules that animal cells cannot. The D-amino acids in peptidoglycan, the unique lipid architecture of Lipid A, the long polysaccharide chains of the O-antigen — these are biochemical structures that vertebrate metabolism never independently evolved to produce. Bacterial chemistry represents an entirely different vocabulary. Our own cells were not designed to write these codes.

In this sense, bacteria were the original biochemical factories — producing structurally complex, biologically active molecules long before any animal nervous system or immune system existed to receive them. MDP and LPS are just two examples from a vast library that also includes bacteriocins, quorum-sensing peptides, short-chain fatty acids, and secondary bile acids — all bacterial products, all with profound effects on animal physiology.

We didn’t develop an immune system and then figure out how to detect bacteria. We developed an immune system in the presence of bacteria, in constant chemical negotiation with their structural debris. NOD2 didn’t arise to surveil a threat that occasionally shows up. TLR4 didn’t evolve to handle an emergency. They arose because MDP and LPS are always there — and reading them accurately is the difference between a calibrated immune response and chronic inflammatory disease.

The Clinical Implication

This reframing is important clinically.

The gut microbiome is often discussed in terms of metabolic outputs — short-chain fatty acids, tryptophan metabolites, neurotransmitter precursors. These are important. But the structural debris of the microbiome — the cell wall fragments, the membrane components, the pattern recognition molecules that innate immune receptors were built to read — may be equally important, and is far less discussed. This is why in my talk at the BEYOND conference, I addressed the question, I am often asked “does it survive the gut” about our probiotics. As you can see there are many bioactive mechanisms from the cell walls of dead bacteria.

Loss-of-function mutations in NOD2 impair peptidoglycan sensing and are among the strongest genetic risk factors for Crohn’s disease. Dysbiosis that shifts the gram-positive/gram-negative ratio changes the LPS load at the mucosal surface. Barrier dysfunction converts a locally tolerated LPS signal into a systemic one. Each of these is a different failure mode in the same underlying system: the gut’s ability to read bacterial debris accurately and respond proportionately.

Interestingly, MDP itself has a long (and somewhat forgotten) history as an immunological adjuvant — identified as the active component of Freund’s complete adjuvant in the 1970s and studied extensively as a vaccine enhancer. LPS analogs, similarly, have been developed as adjuvants; the TLR4 agonist MPL (monophosphoryl lipid A) is now a licensed vaccine component. The immune-activating power of these structurally simple molecules is, in retrospect, entirely expected: the immune system has been tuned to respond to them for hundreds of millions of years.

What the Debris Teaches Us

The bacterial cell wall is not just a structural curiosity. It is an ongoing biochemical broadcast, and you are the receiver.

Every time a bacterium dies in your gut — which is happening right now, thousands or millions of times over — it releases its structural chemistry into the environment your immune cells patrol. Those fragments carry information: information about species identity, about membrane architecture, about the gram-positive/gram-negative balance of your microbial community. Your innate immune system reads that information in real time through at least two major receptor systems, adjusts inflammatory tone, calibrates mucosal defenses, and maintains the extraordinary balancing act of tolerating a lethal concentration of LPS without tipping into systemic inflammation.

We tend to think of the microbiome in terms of living bacteria — their metabolism, their gene products, their ecological dynamics. But the dead bacteria, the fragments, the wall debris, may deserve equal billing. The rubble of 3.5 billion years of bacterial engineering is doing work inside you right now.

And it has been, quite literally, since before you were born.

Further reading: Girardin et al. (2003) Science — discovery of NOD2 as the MDP receptor; Poltorak et al. (1998) Science — TLR4 as the LPS receptor; Cani et al. (2007) Diabetes — metabolic endotoxemia and high-fat diet; Philpott & Girardin (2004) Trends in Microbiology — peptidoglycan sensing in innate immunity; Ley et al. (2006) Nature — human gut microbiome gene content.

Proof of Concept: Can You Actually Move the LPS Needle?

Understanding the LPS system is one thing. The more urgent question is whether it can be targeted — and our recently published clinical trial offers one of the clearest answers yet.

A 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in Microorganisms (García et al., 2024) enrolled 64 adults with type 2 diabetes and tested our probiotic formulation BiotiQuest Sugar Shift — a consortium of eight bacterial strains selected specifically to shift gut microbial metabolism, with a particular focus on reducing gram-negative overgrowth and its downstream inflammatory consequences.

The results were striking on multiple fronts.

Serum LPS dropped significantly in the treated group over 12 weeks, while the placebo group showed no meaningful change. This is not a trivial endpoint. Measuring circulating LPS directly in the blood — rather than inferring it from inflammatory markers — is rare in clinical trials, and the signal here was clear. Reduced LPS in the bloodstream suggests two things working in tandem: fewer gram-negative bacteria producing LPS in the gut, and a gut barrier doing a better job of keeping it there.

Insulin resistance improved in lockstep. HOMA-IR scores — the standard clinical measure of insulin resistance — fell significantly in the Sugar Shift group. The correlation between LPS reduction and insulin sensitivity improvement is exactly what the metabolic endotoxemia model predicts: less LPS translocation, less TLR4 activation on adipocytes and liver cells, less disruption of insulin receptor signaling.

The microbiome data explained the mechanism. Shotgun metagenomic sequencing showed a significant decline in Enterobacteriaceae — the gram-negative family most associated with LPS production and gut inflammation — alongside a significant rise in Lachnospiraceae, obligate anaerobes that produce short-chain fatty acids and actively maintain the oxygen-depleted environment that keeps gram-negatives suppressed. At the gene level, LPS biosynthesis genes dropped sharply, while genes encoding SCFA production enzymes increased.

The study also introduced what may become a useful clinical biomarker: the Lachnospiraceae:Enterobacteriaceae (LE) ratio. This ratio tracked the inflammatory state of the gut microbiome more sensitively than the commonly used Firmicutes:Bacteroidota ratio, distinguishing treated from untreated patients with statistical significance. Conceptually, it captures exactly the ecological dynamic that matters: the balance between anaerobic, SCFA-producing bacteria that maintain gut homeostasis and the facultative anaerobes that proliferate when the environment becomes inflamed and oxygen-rich.

What the trial demonstrates, in mechanistic terms, is that the LPS system is not a fixed parameter. The gram-positive/gram-negative ratio in the gut is ecologically dynamic — it responds to microbial community interventions. By enriching SCFA producers like Faecalibacterium, Bifidobacterium, and Roseburia, the intervention created conditions hostile to Enterobacteriaceae expansion, reducing the source of LPS at the microbial level while simultaneously fortifying the barrier that keeps LPS contained.

This is the cell wall debris story completing its loop. The molecular signals that immune receptors evolved to read — LPS, MDP, and their kin — are not static features of a fixed microbiome. They are dynamic outputs of a living ecological community. Change the community, and you change the signal. Change the signal, and you change the immune and metabolic response downstream.

The bacterial cell wall is both the problem and, it turns out, the lever.

García G, Soto J, Netherland M Jr, Hasan NA, et al. Evaluating the Effects of Sugar Shift® Symbiotic on Microbiome Composition and LPS Regulation: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study. Microorganisms. 2024;12:2525. https://doi.org/10.3390/microorganisms12122525

More information on my work:

My Search for the Perfect Poop my book on the importance of bowel regularity

Connected: Love, Loss and the Unseen Forces Behind Chronic Disease

Book bonus material

www.marthasquest.com Parkinson’s Blog

www.biotiquest.com