The primary topics in this series so far have been about how, at the membrane level, you are made of the fats and lipids you eat and the lipid molecules you can make yourself. I have often explained the processes of making those lipids.

But there is another source, and that source is one of my favorite topics.

Your large intestine holds tens of trillions of bacteria. Each one is a living cell wrapped in a lipid membrane. Each one eats, grows, divides, dies and breaks apart. They ferment what you couldn’t digest, rework the fats you did digest, and build lipids your own cells do not make. Some of those molecules stay in the gut and some end up in your liver and your membranes.

Every bacterium is wrapped in lipids

A lipid is any fat-like molecule that does not dissolve in water. Bacteria build their membranes the same basic way we do: a two-layer sheet of phospholipids, water-loving heads facing out, fatty tails tucked inside.

Some parts differ. Many bacteria build fatty acids with a small branch near the tail end, starting from amino acids such as isoleucine and leucine. Many of these branched chains have an odd number of carbons. Human cells mostly build straight chains with an even number of carbons. We also absorb straight odd-chain fats from dairy and meat, and make small amounts ourselves.

One large group, the Gram-negative bacteria, carries a second membrane outside the first. Its outer face is made of lipopolysaccharide, or LPS, also called endotoxin. I have written quite a bit about endotoxin, as it is a significant driver of inflammatory diseases like diabetes, depression and Parkinson’s. E. coli is Gram-negative. So is Bacteroides, one of the most common groups in the human gut, and in higher abundance in the Parkinson’s cohort we studied. Endotoxin will get its own deep dive.

Bacteria also pinch off small bubbles of membrane, called membrane vesicles, which carry lipids and cargo away from the cell. And bacteria die in large numbers every day. Their membranes break up, and the pieces join everything else moving through the gut.

Fiber becomes fat

Human enzymes cannot break down most dietary fiber. Gut bacteria can. They ferment it, and among the main products are three short-chain fatty acids: acetate, with two carbons; propionate, with three; and butyrate, with four.

These are the smallest fatty acids there are. A fatty acid in olive oil or butter runs 16 to 18 carbons.

Butyrate is the main fuel for the cells lining your colon. They burn it in their mitochondria, and that burning consumes oxygen at the gut surface, which keeps the colon anaerobic enough for the butyrate producers to stay. This is one of the actions we find from the clinical results from our Sugar Shift probiotic - it increases butyrate producing bacteria and restores and anaerobic gut.

Acetate travels to the liver, where its carbon can be built into longer fatty acids and into cholesterol. Cholesterol can bind and remove endotoxin — see my earlier post on the structural nature of cholesterol. Propionate also goes to the liver, where it is used to make glucose.

Fiber is the fuel that makes the fatty acids.

Bacteria rework what you eat

Not all dietary fat is absorbed before it reaches the colonic bacteria. And generally speaking, the bacteria in your colon are going to change just about anything that reaches them.

Linoleic acid

Linoleic acid is an omega-6 fatty acid, abundant in seed oils and present in most diets. Certain Lactobacillus bacteria add a water molecule across one of its double bonds. What comes out is a hydroxy fatty acid — the same 18-carbon chain, but with an oxygen-hydrogen pair hung off the middle of it where a rigid double bond used to be. That small change makes the chain kink differently and lets it bind receptors on the gut lining that linoleic acid itself doesn’t bind.

In mice, the hydroxy fatty acid strengthened the junctions between gut lining cells, and mice given this fatty acid gained less weight on a high-fat diet than mice given plain linoleic acid. Mice raised with no gut bacteria have almost none of it.

In the same work, high-fat feeding reduced the Lactobacillus population and the amount of hydroxy fatty acid the mice produced. Adding more linoleic acid back brought both up again. So the benefit depends on the bacteria being there to do the conversion, and a high-fat diet thins out the bacteria that do it. Unfortunately most high fat diets in mouse studies are not good proxies for human high fat diets. So it may not translate.

If you are familiar with the controversy over grass-fed versus grain-fed cows, you may already know a version of this. Bacteria in the rumen convert linoleic acid from grass into conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and vaccenic acid, which end up in the animal’s milk and meat. Vaccenic acid is the main trans fat in ruminant foods. Pasture feeding raises it. I had not heard of it before writing this article. There is suggestive evidence on improved blood lipids related to vaccenic acid.

Bile acids

Your liver makes bile acids from cholesterol and releases them into the gut, where they act like soap, breaking fat into droplets small enough to absorb. Gut bacteria strip off the amino acid the liver attached and reshape the molecule into what are called secondary bile acids. The literature points in two directions on these.

Elevated toxic secondary bile acids in Parkinson’s. Your liver makes two primary bile acids from cholesterol. Gut bacteria, largely Clostridium clusters XIVa and XI, convert what reaches the large intestine into secondary bile acids: deoxycholic acid, lithocholic acid, and to a lesser extent ursodeoxycholic acid. Deoxycholic and lithocholic acid are water-repelling and become cytotoxic at raised physiological concentrations.

A multi-omic analysis of the appendix in Parkinson’s patients and controls found no change in primary bile acids or total bile acids, but raised concentrations of the microbially produced secondary ones. The bacteria responsible for making them were enriched in the Parkinson’s appendix. The appendix matters here because it acts as a storehouse for the gut microbiome, and because appendectomy has its own contested relationship to Parkinson’s risk. Raised deoxycholic and lithocholic acid are also associated with the prodromal stage, before motor symptoms appear. One group has proposed that disrupted secondary bile acid metabolism may explain the raised Parkinson’s risk following gallbladder removal.

The same class of molecule is in trials as a treatment. Ursodeoxycholic acid is also a bacterially produced secondary bile acid. A drug screen in Parkinson’s patient tissue identified it as a mitochondrial rescue compound, and it went into the UP study, a phase II randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial of 30 mg/kg daily in 30 participants over 48 weeks. Phosphorus-31 MR spectroscopy was used to measure ATP in the midbrain directly. The authors themselves note that 30 participants, 20 on drug and 10 on placebo, is too small to draw firm conclusions, and that the primary outcome was safety and tolerability, not efficacy.

The same microbial conversion that produces a candidate neuroprotective drug also produces the cytotoxic molecules elevated in the disease. I think this points again to the importance of flux balance. Too much of a good thing isn’t necessarily a good thing anymore.

Which secondary bile acid the bacteria make is what matters, not whether they make them, and that depends on which bacteria are there. Most bile acids are reabsorbed and sent back to the liver for reuse. The pool your liver recycles carries the bacteria’s modifications.

Cholesterol

Some gut bacteria convert cholesterol into coprostanol, a related molecule the body absorbs poorly. It leaves in the stool. This is something a young scientist friend, Stephen Skolnick, has written about in his Substack Eat Shit and Prosper. He has also been working on a probiotic from an organism he discovered that can do this.

Sphingolipids and Bacteroides

A sphingolipid is built differently from the phospholipids described above. Instead of glycerol holding two fatty tails, there is a long amino alcohol called sphingosine, which is itself part backbone and part tail. A single fatty acid attaches to it, and the result is a ceramide. Add a sugar to the head and you get a glycosphingolipid. Add phosphocholine and you get sphingomyelin, the insulating lipid of nerve sheaths.

Sphingolipids pack tightly and sit upright. They cluster with cholesterol into stiff patches in the membrane, and many of the receptors that read signals from outside the cell sit in or near those patches. They do double duty as structure and as signal.

Most bacteria do not make them. Among the major groups in the human gut, the Bacteroidetes do, using an enzyme called serine palmitoyltransferase to join an amino acid to a fatty acid as the first step. It is the same first step your own cells use. The Bacteroidetes make up roughly 30 to 40 percent of a typical gut microbiome.

In our Parkinson’s cohort of samples at The BioCollective I remember elevated Bacteroidetes, and returning repeatedly to the research of Hannah Wexler and one of her papers, Bacteroides: The Good, The Bad and The Nitty-Gritty. They are generally considered commensal bacteria, but that is not always the case.

In a 2020 study, researchers tagged the lipids of Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron with a chemical label and colonized mice with it. The labeled bacterial lipids turned up in the gut lining and in the portal vein, the vessel that carries blood from the gut to the liver. Mice given the normal bacterium had more liver ceramide than mice given a mutant that could not make sphingolipids. A 2022 follow-up traced intact bacterial sphingolipids all the way into the liver.

Ceramide is connected to the GBA enzyme, which breaks down a sphingolipid called glucosylceramide. GBA mutations are the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson’s.

Bacterial sphingolipids often carry odd-numbered or branched chains, which marks them as bacterial. In the 2020 study, the odd-chain bacterial sphingolipids reduced the host’s own production of the even-chain kind.

These are mouse studies. Whether the same transfer happens to the same degree in people is still being measured.

Beyond the usual lipids

Bacterial membranes are not merely a variation on ours. They represent many more possibilities.

Mycolic acids. Mycobacteria, the group containing tuberculosis and leprosy, build the longest fatty acids in biology — 60 to 90 carbons, branched and hydroxylated. On a water-repelling surface these assemble spontaneously into a crystalline sheet described as stronger than any other amphiphile found in biology. Attach two of them to a trehalose sugar and you get cord factor, which blocks the fusion of the phagosome with the lysosome, the step a macrophage uses to digest what it has swallowed. I have been looking at mycolic acids for a long time because I found them in John’s microbiome samples over the years.

Hopanoids. Pentacyclic molecules that resemble cholesterol, made by many bacteria, which stiffen and order the membrane the way cholesterol orders ours. They survive in rock for hundreds of millions of years, which is how petroleum geologists found them first.

Ornithine lipids, sulfonolipids, plasmalogens. Bacteria build membrane lipids on amino acid backbones instead of glycerol. Sulfonolipids from Alistipes and Odoribacter shift with high-fat diets. A recent lipidomic comparison of Bacteroides species found they differ from one another largely in plasmalogens, inositol lipids and certain sphingolipids. Ornithine was also elevated in our Parkinson’s samples. I have been working to understand this for a long time.

Cardiolipin. Bacteria make it. So do your mitochondria. I wrote about it earlier in this series.

How a bacterial lipid reaches your membranes

There are four routes from a bacterial membrane to our own membranes.

Incorporation. The molecule is absorbed and built into your own membranes. This is what the tagged Bacteroides lipids did: they showed up in the gut lining and the portal vein, intact. An odd-chain or branched-chain fatty acid sitting in your membrane came from a bacterium, because you do not make those.

Substrate supply. Acetate from fiber fermentation is carbon your liver uses to build fatty acids and cholesterol. The raw materials are microbial and then you build the molecule.

Competition. The odd-chain bacterial sphingolipids reduced the host’s own production of the even-chain kind. The bacterial molecule is not only added to the pool. It changes how much of its own the host makes. I think this may be an under explored area to investigate.

Recognition. Some of these lipids are never absorbed at all. They are recognized at the cell surface by receptors that sit in the membrane and have a pocket shaped to hold a fatty tail. The hydroxy fatty acid from linoleic acid binds GPR40, one of a family of receptors that read free fatty acids, and that binding is what restores the tight junction proteins between gut lining cells. Lipid A, the fatty anchor of endotoxin, is handed to TLR4 by two carrier proteins that pull it out of its aggregate first.

In each case the fit is to the lipid’s shape — chain length, branching, where a hydroxyl or a double bond sits. Change those and the recognition fails. A one-carbon difference or a shifted double bond can separate an immune signal from an inert molecule.

Three sources

The membranes in your body draw on three sources: the fats you eat, the lipids you make, and the lipids your microbes make or remake. These microbial fats may be significant contributors to health and disease. We are just beginning to understand these interactions between host and microbe.

Sources

Johnson EL, Heaver SL, Waters JL, et al. Sphingolipids produced by gut bacteria enter host metabolic pathways impacting ceramide levels. Nat Commun. 2020;11:2471. PMC7235224

Le HH, Lee MT, Besler KR, et al. Host hepatic metabolism is modulated by gut microbiota-derived sphingolipids. Cell Host Microbe. 2022;30(6):798–808. PMC9187616

Miyamoto J, Igarashi M, Watanabe K, et al. Gut microbiota confers host resistance to obesity by metabolizing dietary polyunsaturated fatty acids. Nat Commun. 2019;10:4007. PMC6728375

Byndloss MX, Olsan EE, Rivera-Chávez F, et al. Microbiota-activated PPAR-γ signaling inhibits dysbiotic Enterobacteriaceae expansion. Science. 2017;357(6351):570–575. PMC5642957

Li P, Killinger BA, Ensink E, et al. Gut microbiota dysbiosis is associated with elevated bile acids in Parkinson’s disease. Metabolites. 2021;11(1):29. PMC7823437

Payne T, Appleby M, Buckley E, et al. A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in Parkinson’s disease. Mov Disord. 2023;38(8):1493–1502. PMC10527073

Romano S, Savva GM, Bedarf JR, et al. Meta-analysis of the Parkinson’s disease gut microbiome suggests alterations linked to intestinal inflammation. npj Parkinsons Dis. 2021;7:27. PMC7946946

Wexler HM. Bacteroides: the good, the bad, and the nitty-gritty. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2007;20(4):593–621. PMC2176045

Sohlenkamp C, Geiger O. Bacterial membrane lipids: diversity in structures and pathways. FEMS Microbiol Rev.2016;40(1):133–159.

Belin BJ, Busset N, Giraud E, et al. Hopanoid lipids: from membranes to plant–bacteria interactions. Nat Rev Microbiol.2018;16:304–315.