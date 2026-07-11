MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
Jul 11

This resonated with me. As a physician-scientist, I think dynamic equilibrium is one of the most elegant concepts in biology as health is rarely a static state but it’s an ongoing process of adaptation. Virtually every physiological system operates through continuous balancing acts: bone is constantly remodeled, the immune system calibrates between defense and tolerance, the gut microbiome shifts in response to diet and environment, and even our brains continuously rewire through neuroplasticity. Aging itself can be viewed as a gradual loss of this adaptive capacity rather than the failure of a single organ.

I also find this idea reassuring as it shifts the focus away from perfection. Health is about preserving resilience, the ability to respond to challenges and return to balance. In many ways, that resilience is a more meaningful marker of health than any isolated measurement.

Perhaps that’s one of the most profound lessons from physiology: life isn’t sustained by rigidity, but by continuous, intelligent adaptation. Dynamic equilibrium is a beautiful way to think about living well.

Thanks again!

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VivoSage's avatar
VivoSage
Jul 11

Enjoying the phrase “dynamic equilibrium” as it carries more truth than most wellness language. Health, in my understanding, means absorbing disturbance, reorganizing, and finding a workable return. I’m curious whether you see resilience as the capacity to return to baseline, or the capacity to establish a wiser new baseline after the system has changed.

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