MARTHA'S QUEST

MARTHA'S QUEST

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DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀's avatar
DOCTOR KLOVER 🍀
Jul 1

Really thought-provoking perspective. As our understanding of the microbiome expands, it’s reasonable to investigate how environmental exposures, including herbicides, diet, and other chemicals, may influence microbial communities and, ultimately, human health. At the same time, we need to remind ourselves that while laboratory and animal studies have generated important hypotheses about glyphosate and the microbiome, translating those findings to meaningful health effects in humans is challenging. Factors such as exposure levels, dietary patterns, genetics, and the complexity of the gut ecosystem all influence outcomes, making it essential to interpret individual studies within the broader body of evidence. Perhaps one of the most exciting developments in modern medicine is recognizing that our health is shaped not only by our own cells, but also by our interactions with the environment and the trillions of microorganisms that inhabit our bodies. Continuing to investigate these relationships with scientific rigor will help us better understand both potential risks and opportunities for disease prevention. Thanks for sharing this insightful overview.

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Michelle Perro, MD's avatar
Michelle Perro, MD
Jul 2

This is the basis for a book, Martha! Well done. I'm going to read it through again. Let's talk.

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